Shakopee Chamber members gathered at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre Tuesday morning to discuss upcoming events planned for downtown in 2023.
This “Get to Know Main Street Breakfast” was one of the chamber’s many “Wake Up with Shakopee” events held in town.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and State Sen. Eric Pratt were also in attendance and each brief ly spoke ahead of the presentation.
“I have the honor to come and speak before the business community. Shakopee is a really special community to me, and I hope that’s been illustrated over the last couple of years as I’ve worked with the mayor and the city council to make so many investments in this community,” Craig said.
Heather Proskey, the Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director, presented a list of events planned out for this year.
“We are a city that people are looking up to,” she said. “They want to come here and do all these things. We have so much right here — it’s incredible.”
RHYTHM ON THE RAILS
Rhythm on the Rails will be returning this summer after yet another successful run in 2022.
The summer event had a projected attendance last year reaching approximately 28,000 people over those six weeks — the highest number Rhythm on the Rails has seen.
Rhythm on the Rails already has some of its artists chosen for this year: Martin Zellar’s Tribute to Neil Diamond, Rocket Club, Xpedition, Mallrats, World According to Garth and Fabulous Armadillos.
This year’s shows will run over seven weeks, expanding from the typical six in previous years. The seventh night will run as “Shakopee Community Spirit Night” and take place Aug. 9. Partnering with HEART, the night looks to highlight Shakopee’s local businesses.
Money raised during the spirit night will go entirely toward funding scholarships and supporting Shakopee businesses.
“This is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done in downtown, and we are so grateful for the partnership,” Proskey said.
SEASONAL EVENTS
Seasonal downtown events like Shak-O-Lantern will see a return later in the year.
Shak-O-Lantern, debuting last year in the first weekend of October, saw approximately 4,000 attendees last year. Around 45 businesses participated through “trunk or treating,” activity stations and a vendor market.
Proskey said the event is expected to return again for the first weekend in October.
Holiday Fest will also return this December. The seasonal event also saw similar numbers to Shak-O-Lantern last December, with around 4,000 attendees and over 55 businesses and organizations participating.
PASSPORTS
Shakopee has been highlighting breweries throughout the city and Scott County via the South of the River Brewery Trail, currently underway for year two.
Nine breweries are participating this year throughout the county, and around 2,000 passport booklets are being distributed to people wanting to explore and seek out the many different brewery options around the area.
Given the success from this trail program, Proskey announced that Shakopee will be making a restaurant passport this year.
This passport program will focus specifically on Shakopee-based restaurants. More information on this event will be released soon, Proskey said.