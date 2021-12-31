Dick’s Sanitation Inc. (DSI) takes over as Shakopee’s trash hauler Jan. 1.
Most garbage and recycling routes will stay the same with DSI. Residents will be notified if changes are made to their route.
All residents must complete the form at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/DSI to confirm their new refuse accounts.
DSI is replacing the city’s previous hauler, Republic Services. The company purchased the current garbage and recycling carts so carts will not need to be switched out during this transition.
Residents can also contact DSI at shakopee@dickssanitation.com or call (952) 469-2239 to discuss receiving a second recycling cart.
For more information about the DSI transition or to sign up for email updates, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/haulertransition.