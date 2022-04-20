Shakopee Public Schools has selected an elementary school administrator from Eden Prairie to be the next principal of Eagle Creek Elementary.
Pending school board approval at its April 25 meeting, Stephanie Baker will be taking over for current principal Josie Koivisto. Koivisto has worked for the district since 2012.
Baker will join the district July 1. She has more than 22 years of experience in public education and currently works as the associate principal of Oak Point Elementary in Eden Prairie.