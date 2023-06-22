Entrust renewed a five-year sponsorship agreement with Shakopee Public Schools June 8, continuing to serve as the Academy Champion for the district’s Science and Technology Academy.
The Academies of Shakopee model provides students with courses, mentoring and learning opportunities within six different learning communities: Arts and Communication, Business and Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Human Services and Science and Technology.
The district’s website states that the Science and Technology Academy allows students to pursue various career fields including computer science, applied science and technology, human and natural management, mathematics and investigative science.
“This Academy promotes students to be leaders in the construction and development of dynamic and ever-changing industries,” the district said in a statement. “The education will reflect the modern needs of our global society and prepare our students to successfully utilize skills that will contribute to the betterment of our community.”
Serving as an Academy Champion, Entrust has committed to providing services and time totaling to approximately $300,000. Examples include course development, professional mentoring, sharing industry knowledge, teacher externships, internships, hands-on learning opportunities and donating industry-related equipment.
Entrust renewed its partnership June 8 at its headquarters in Shakopee. The organization centers around protecting data security, payments and identities on a global level.
“We are excited to help the next generation of technologists develop their skills through the Science & Technology Academy,” said Jeff Smolinski, senior vice president of operations at Entrust. “We’ve been involved since the Academies were launched and have been so impressed with the passion the students and faculty bring to the program, and we are thrilled to provide them with skills and knowledge they can take into the future.”
In addition to Entrust, the Academies of Shakopee has also renewed multiple Champion sponsorship agreements in recent months.
Shakopee and Scott County both renewed their agreements for the Human Services Academy back in February and March, respectively. St. Francis Regional Medical Center renewed its agreement in May to sponsor the Health Sciences Academy.