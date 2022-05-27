Garrett Kes spent spring semester studying abroad in Paris. As his junior year and time in France came to a close, he made a trip April 8 to the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial.
“It was breathtaking … and just surreal,” the University of St. Thomas student said. “It was an incredible experience.”
The cemetery recognizes 5,070 buried WWII service members and 371 names of those missing in action, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission. Norbert Menden, a relative of Kes, is one of the 5,070.
The visit to find Norbert Menden’s plot was months in the making, according to Kes, who grew up in Prior Lake. Ahead of leaving for Paris in January, he met with his grandmother Diane Kes, of Prior Lake, and Ed Menden, Norbert’s younger brother.
“It’s overwhelming and unreal,” said Diane Kes, a cousin of Ed and Norbert Menden. “When this came about for Garrett to take this trip, I just was so excited.”
Ed Menden, a Shakopee resident, provided Garrett Kes with the location of his brother’s plot and some background information on him.
Months later, Garrett Kes visited the cemetery and found the plot.
“I took a step back and said, ‘This means a lot to me,’ but I was also thinking about how much this meant for people back home,” he said. “Ed and his family and then my grandpa and grandma — it was bigger than myself, and it was an incredible experience.”
A week ago, he returned to Minnesota from his time abroad. With pictures to show and stories to tell, Garrett Kes visited Ed Menden days later, along with his grandparents.
The family spent time Monday looking at pictures from Luxembourg and sharing memories about Norbert Menden. “It just brings back a lot of memories of what life was like years back,” Ed Menden said.
According to Ed Menden, his brother was a hard worker and “jolly guy” who loved company. He enjoyed hunting and playing the concertina, an accordion-like instrument.
Norbert Menden was deployed to France late in the war, arriving March 10, 1945. He was killed near the Rhine River just 13 days later on March 23. He was part of General George Patton’s army, serving in the 376th Infantry Regiment and 94th Infantry Division.
“I have always wanted to extend to our children and grandchildren our heritage … for Garrett to be doing this generations later and to have that interest, it makes us feel good and proud of that,” Diane Kes said. “It’s a beautiful feeling for Ed and I to now have this with Garrett, this visit to the cemetery.”