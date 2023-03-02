The Shakopee Knights of Columbus is presenting its final performances of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” March 22-25 at St. Mark’s Church, 350 Atwood Street in Shakopee.
This is the 40th anniversary of the shows being put on in Shakopee. English narration will be provided for the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday performances. The Friday presentation will have Spanish narration.
The show begins at 8 p.m., with prelude music starting at 7:40 p.m.
The show is open to the public, and admission is free. More information can be found through visiting shakopeepassionplay.org or by calling 612-849-3485.