Gender identity has become a more prevalent topic in our society, as evidenced by Joseph Schiller's recent column, "Thoughts on gender identity." Yet it is not a contemporary concept. The term was first coined by psychiatry professor Robert J. Stoller in 1964 — nearly 60 years ago. However, as light is being shed on it today, some dictionary definitions may be helpful:
• Sex: ”a label assigned at birth based on genitals, hormones and chromosomes.”
• Gender: “a complex social and legal status and set of expectations about behavior, characteristics and thoughts.”
• Gender identity: “a feeling about how you choose to express your gender through behavior, dress and personal appearance… that may be outside of what is dictated by social norms.”
As I read these definitions, what I take away is how the terms sex and gender are not interchangeable. Also, how the “issue” of gender identity seems more related to social norms than to biology.
Social norms create comfort, predictability, order. They may or may not be fair or healthy. Saying “please” and “thank you” is a social norm. So is genital mutilation in some societies. Women not working outside of the home is an example of an outdated norm in our country. As is smoking publicly indoors.
And so, it seems OK to pursue a “new normal” when a social norm feels unhealthy or outdated. Essential really. It grows our collective box. Yet, it isn’t easy.
Maybe it would help to recognize what we all have in common. We all have a reptilian, fear-based part of the brain. It protects us, constantly scanning for threats. For some the threat could be the challenge to the norm of gender identity. For others it could be the box of the norm of gender identity.
Similarly, when I looked up “dysphoria,” it was defined as “unease, discomfort or distress,” which suggests this is how someone exploring their gender identity may feel. It could also be assumed that someone threatened by the topic of gender identity feels unease, discomfort or distress. Could there be a “social norm dysphoria” of sorts — and could that awareness help a person observe their own reaction and then choose to respond with compassion, rather than with judgement?
Personally, I hope as we move forward as a healthy society, whereby definition social norms will continue to be challenged and evolve, we can practice more empathy than judgment and find more common ground, as the former feels kind while the latter can truly damage a person’s psychological well-being. Especially when the topic is as personal as gender identity, and a person at the heart of the matter may be of a younger developmental age.
