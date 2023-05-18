For four Mondays throughout the summer, the First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee is hosting “Music on Marschall” — the first of which takes place next Monday night.
This is the first year of Music on Marschall, in which community members are treated to free food and free entertainment while enjoying the nice weather outdoors.
Music on Marschall is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. on May 22, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28 at the First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee, 909 Marschall Road.
While this is its debut year, Music on Marschall has expanded from previous events held at the church.
The Presbytery of the Twin Cities Area offers a grant program in which grants can be given out to be used in relationship with community outreach and the arts.
The church received one of these grants and initially used it to host an “Abundance Gathering.” The event also helped kick off the church’s community garden, consisting of approximately 24 community garden beds.
Church member and Music on Marschall musician Loren Wolfe said even after this event, the church still had a significant amount of grant money left over, leading church members and planning committee members to come up with Music on Marschall this year.
Musical acts are scheduled for 6 p.m. on each night. Performers are scheduled as such:
- May 22: Tom Hunter
- June 26: Homeward Bound
- July 24: Barsolo Brothers (Mark McNeill and Dennis Kelly)
- Aug. 28: Loren Wolfe
“Music is such a big part of our church. We’ve always had a strong musical program, so to see fellowship in the community and having it involved with music is certainly the biggest thing for me,” Wolfe said.
Local food venues are also participating in most of the nights this year by helping cater food. Domino’s will cater on May 22, Cub Foods on June 26 and Turtle’s Bar & Grill on July 24. Food will be offered at 5 p.m., ahead of the live entertainment.
“We’re hoping people who need to be given a free meal will come,” Wolfe added.
Later in the year, Wolfe said Music on Marschall hopes to further incorporate the community garden into the event by possibly distributing garden produce out to guests.
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs as Music on Marschall is an outdoor event. In case of inclement weather, gatherings will be moved to the church’s fellowship hall.