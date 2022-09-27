The new “Shak-O-Lantern” festival takes place Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, in downtown Shakopee.
The festival, which will take place from 2-5 p.m., will feature a variety of activities, food trucks and vendor options for the whole family.
“Trunk or Treating” is set up for kids, with over a dozen local businesses and organizations participating with their own stations.
Additional activities are offered at some downtown businesses, including cookie decorating at Bittner’s Bakery and a keg ring toss at Shakopee Brewhall.
More information can be found at shakopee.org/events/shak-o-lantern-festival.