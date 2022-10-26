The fourth year of “Cameron’s Coat Drive,” a local winter donation drive, is underway.
The donation drive is requesting winter gear like coats, hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants, winter boots, thermal wear for layering and hand warmers. Other clothing like new socks and underwear, warm sweaters and hoodies, long-sleeved shirts and leggings are also requested.
Additional items like personal hygiene items, menstrual products, wipes and clean towels, blankets and sleeping bags, tents, backpacks and first aid kits can also be donated.
Contactless drop locations are located at Shakopee Edina Realty and Prior Lake Edina Realty. Collection bins are located in the lobby, and items can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donations can also be made at The Pearl Salon in Shakopee. A collection bin is located outside the salon door, and donations can be made from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The drive takes place now through Thanksgiving. Email alexnmars@gmail.com for questions or information on more drop spots.