Cassia’s Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee is using an interactive gaming console to help its memory care residents.
The gaming console, Obie, projects games onto a floor, table or wall surface. Residents can “touch lights” projected from the games instead of touching a surface, allowing users to stay more clean.
Over 50 simulated games with multiple levels are offered on Obie, allowing residents to participate in a game of their choosing based on their cognitive and physical abilities.
Jenna Zark, Cassia’s director of communications, said in an email that the games “encourage gentle physical activity, socializing and problem solving” in addition to increasing engagement among those with Alzheimer’s and similar memory conditions.
Christine Drasher, Emerald Crest’s director of admissions, found Obie after looking for an engaging technology residents could use throughout the pandemic. This year, Emerald Crest was able to secure a grant and donations, making it possible to purchase Obies for some of its locations.
In addition to the Shakopee location, Emerald Crest’s Victoria location also received an Obie in September.
While the Burnsville and Minnetonka locations are the only two currently without an Obie, the goal for Emerald Crest is to raise funding so all four locations around the state can have access to one.