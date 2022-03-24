Rhythm on the Rails announced its summer 2022 concert lineup Thursday morning.
The free outdoor concerts will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday nights, kicking off June 22 and wrapping up Aug. 3.
Rhythm on the Rails takes place in downtown Shakopee near the train tracks on Lewis Street. The series includes live music, a Family Fun Zone with games and activities for children, and food and drink vendors.
Concert Lineup:
- June 22: Arch Allies
- June 29: Gear Daddies
- July 13: The Crown Jewels
- July 20: The Rolling Stoners
- July 27: Free Fallin’
- Aug. 3: Fabulous Armadillos Party Band featuring Chris Hawkey