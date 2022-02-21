Genz-Ryan, the regional plumbing and heating company, provided free meals to Shakopee healthcare workers at St. Francis Regional Medical Center on Feb. 16.
The company invited local food trucks to serve lunch to more than 600 hospital workers. Potter’s Pasties, Fatbellies BBQ and Cookie Dough Bliss Twin Cities too part, parking outside the north end of the hospital and feeding workers for multiple hours.
This event is part of Genz-Ryan’s new initiative, “We Love our Frontline Medical Workers.” The initiative is intended to thank healthcare workers in the area for their work during the pandemic.
Genz-Ryan Marketing Manager Lanae Paaverud said this was the first of hopefully many events dedicated to serving local medical staff.
“We know that the frontline medical workers and healthcare workers have been through an awful lot in the last two and a half years,” she said. “We decided we wanted to give back to them in some way.”
Paaverud, a long-time Shakopee resident, got in touch with St. Francis about putting together an event thanking the workers. She said living in the area and being familiar with the hospital put a personal touch on this initiative.
From there, Genz-Ryan reached out to a list of food trucks that continue to operate in winter. The company looked to bring a variety of food options for the hospital staff to choose from.
“Everybody loves a good lunch,” Paaverud said. “I’m sure they are in the hospital day in and day out, so hopefully this gives them a nice break and a little decompression time to come out and just enjoy themselves.”
Based in Burnsville, Genz-Ryan serves areas up to 50 miles from its location. Within its coverage area, the company regularly arranges community service projects as part of its GenzGives program. The program looks to give back to residents and organizations within the Twin Cities metro area.
Paaverud said GenzGives has previously supported nonprofit organizations, provided Christmas gifts to families and given “classroom cash” to teachers buying school supplies for their classrooms.
“We believe in supporting the communities that we do service in. We realize there are a lot of people who may need a bit of help,” she said.
This partnership with St. Francis is the first time the company has directed its support to hospitals and medical workers. Paaverud said Genz-Ryan hopes this event will be the first of future partnerships with St. Francis in addition to other hospitals around the area.
“It’s amazing the number of lives the healthcare workers have made a difference in and continue to every day,” she said. “We’re happy to be able to do this, and we can’t thank them enough.”