Parts of Highway 169 northbound in Shakopee will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, July 10, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release.
The lane closures are due to crews working on drains between Old Brick Yard Road/County Road 69 and Canterbury Road/Mystic Lake Drive/County Road 83.
These closures will take place in road segments up to two miles long and last up to 15 days. From there, segments of Highway 169 southbound will be reduced to one lane for up to 15 days.
Highway 169 northbound’s lane closures will begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday.