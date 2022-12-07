Holiday Fest returned to downtown Shakopee last Saturday, with many families attending and partaking in the fun.
The holiday event took place from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3 throughout downtown.
For most of the afternoon, people enjoyed a walk-through parade consisting of around 20 vendor stands and vehicles decorated for the holidays. Activity stations were set up among various businesses.
A winter vendor marketplace and food trucks were also featured throughout Lewis Street and the Lewis Street lot, with nearly 30 different market vendors.
Guests later gathered near the River City Centre to enjoy the annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks at Huber Park followed shortly after at 6 p.m.