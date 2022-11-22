Holiday Fest returns to Shakopee next week.
The event is scheduled to take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, throughout downtown Shakopee.
From 2-5 p.m., events will include a winter vendor marketplace at the Lewis Street lot and food trucks spread throughout Lewis Street and the Lewis Street lot. Activity stations will be set up among various downtown businesses. Photos with Santa will also be available at the River City Centre.
A walk-through parade will be held throughout the afternoon on First Avenue and Lewis Street.
Lighting the tree, a Holiday Fest staple, will take place in front of the River City Centre at 5:30 p.m. This precedes fireworks at 6 p.m. at Huber Park.
For more information, visit downtownshakopee.org.