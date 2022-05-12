Live horse racing returns to Canterbury Park for the 2022 season Wednesday, May 18.
The 65-day season will run from May 18 through Sept. 17. Races take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 1 p.m. on Sundays.
The park has added Saturday racing to the schedule for the first time since 2019.
“Adding Saturday racing, for more than two decades a staple on our schedule, was the next logical step as we return to a more normal business model,” Assistant General Manager John Groen said in a news release. “We also are reintroducing more events that coincide with racing that had been extremely popular prior to the pandemic.”
Those events include a seltzer festival, a Father’s Day weekend BBQ festival and a wine event called “Canterbury Uncorked.”
General admission for racing will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages six to 17 and free for kids younger than six. Some events will require additional admission fees. Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discount at tickets.canterburypark.com.
Promotion Schedule and Signature Stakes Races:
- May 18 – Opening Night
- June 5 – English Bulldog Races
- June 11 – Seltzer Fest*
- June 18-19 – Father’s Day Weekend BBQ Festival
- June 22 – Mystic Lake Northern Stars Turf Festival featuring $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby
- June 25 – Canterbury Uncorked*
- June 26 – Basset Hound Races
- July 3 – Fireworks Spectacular with racing beginning at 4 p.m.
- July 17 – Extreme Race Day with camels, ostriches and zebras
- July 31 – Corgi Races
- Aug. 13 – Minnesota Derby and Oaks
- Aug. 14 – Wiener Dog Races
- Aug. 25, 27 and 28 – Indian Horse Relay
- Sept. 10 – Festival of Champions with more than $700,000 in stakes purses
- Sept. 17 – Final Day of 2022 Racing Season
*Separate admission fee