After months of construction and years of planning, the newly constructed playground in Huber Park opens next week.
The playground is set to open Thursday, July 20. The city is celebrating the grand reopening with an ice cream social from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by a live concert from the Tuxedo Band at 7 p.m.
The previous playground, which had been around for over 15 years, closed for construction on the replacement project in April of this year.
While the playground had been highly beloved for years as it was a community effort to put it together, Public Works Director Bill Egan and Park Supervisor Keith Raines said it was time for it to be replaced due to multiple issues and concerns.
This included deterioration of the playground’s wooden features, which occasionally caused injuries, as well as an ongoing issue with hornets.
The city began collecting public feedback in fall 2021 regarding what features and elements residents wanted to see in the new playground. Egan said this heavily shaped what the playground ended up featuring.
“With our community outreach, we really wanted to see what the community wanted to put back just because the first one was so community driven,” he said.
One of the biggest changes is the usage of poured-in-place material, which offers a more accessible surface for people to move across. This material was also implemented at Lions Park.
Accessibility was a primary factor in the creation of this new playground. In addition to the poured-in-place ground, the playground also features a Brava Universal Swing, a more accessible, hammock-like swing for children of varying physical abilities and stimming behaviors.
Raines said having another accessible playground beyond the one at Lions Park provides more fun options for kids and their families.
“They’re going to have two places they’re going to be able to bounce in between instead of staying at one place all the time. I think that’s going to be a cool feature for them, because I’m sure some of them might get a little bored up at Lions if that’s the only place they’re able to go to,” he said.
Additional features at the new playground also include a zip line, multiple swings, spinners, slides, monkey bars, climbing ropes and climbing structures.
Raines spoke to the greater addition this playground makes to the Huber Park area in Shakopee, as additional projects are also underway.
“This will tie in with all the other stuff that’s going on in the future,” he said. “Everything’s starting to flow, and there’s going to be more things to do and areas to check out. With the paths around there tying into that place and the playground — it’s going to be good.”