In-person absentee voting began Feb. 24 for the Shakopee City Council special election.
The special election, set for April 11, determines who fills the vacant council seat previously held by Mayor Matt Lehman.
In-person absentee voting is available from Feb. 24 to April 3, when in-person early voting begins. People can vote from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Shakopee City Hall, 485 Gorman Street.
Four candidates have filed for this election: Nathan Dull, Jesse Lara, Mike Luce and Ian Osborn.
Both Dull, an energy and economic developer, and Osborn, an assistant public defender, previously ran for a seat in November’s council race. Out of the six candidates, Dull finished fourth with 13.60% of the votes, followed by Osborn with 9.09% of the votes.
Luce served on the City Council from 2013 to 2018. He was previously censured by the council back in 2017.
Luce also was on local ballots last November, running for the District 3 seat for the Scott County Board of Commissioners. Former City Councilor Jody Brennan was elected to the position.
Lara currently serves as a commissioner on the Shakopee Planning Commission and on the Board of Adjustment and Appeals. He began serving on the board in March 2021.
The candidate elected to the council seat will fill Lehman’s remaining city council term through Dec. 31, 2024.