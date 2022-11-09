DFLer Brad Tabke is heading back to the Legislature after defeating Republican incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen in the House District 54A race, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.
Tabke won with 8,242 of the votes (51.78%), while Mortensen finished with 6,923 votes (43.49%). Legal Marijuana Now candidate Ryan Martin received 690 votes (4.33%).
The results are according to election returns compiled by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
“Thank you, 54A. We won tonight by focusing on positivity and our future. Excited for the next two years with you!” Tabke wrote in a Facebook post just after midnight Wednesday morning.
This year’s race remained contentious in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
Last month, a panel of administrative law judges dismissed a campaign complaint accusing Tabke of violating state campaign law, finding no evidence. The complaint was initially filed in August by Kari Mortensen, the wife of Erik Mortensen.
This was also the third rematch between Tabke and Mortensen for a House seat.
Tabke defeated Mortensen for the House District 55A seat in 2018 with 51.5% of the vote compared to Mortensen’s 48.1%.
He served one term in the Minnesota House before a rematch in 2020, when Mortensen unseated Tabke by winning 47.4% of the votes to Tabke’s 45% and Martin’s 7.4%.
“It’s been an honor to defend every individual’s God-given rights these last two years—whether it was the popular thing to do or not. And evidently it was NOT the popular thing to do in 54A,” Mortensen wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.