Jesse Lara will soon join the Shakopee City Council after winning the city’s April 11 special election, according to unofficial results announced by the city Tuesday night.
Unofficially, Lara won with 875 of the votes (55%). Nathan Dull had the second-most votes with 570 (36%), followed by Mike Luce with 89 votes (5.5%) and Ian Osborn with 56 votes (3.5%).
“I think the percentage of the votes definitely demonstrates the direction the city wants to go,” Lara said. “It demonstrates the trust they have in me to be their voice and that they believe in me.”
According to a city press release, 1,590 voters cast ballots in this election out of 25,745 registered voters living in Shakopee.
Lara will fill the vacant Shakopee City Council seat previously held by Mayor Matt Lehman. He will serve the remainder of this term through Dec. 31, 2024.
According to his website, Lara has been a Shakopee resident for the last 16 years. He has served on the Shakopee Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments and Appeals for two years.
“It’s shown me how the city operates and all the gears and mechanisms of city government,” he said, regarding his experience serving Shakopee. “I’ve enjoyed working with the city officials on the level of the Planning Commission and Boards of Appeals, and I’m really looking forward to working with them on a whole different level.”
Lara will be sworn into office at next week’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18. The official results will be certified at the council meeting.
“Thank you to everyone for their support," he said. "Whether they voted for me or not, I want to thank the citizens of Shakopee that exercised their right to vote during this special election for taking the time to educate themselves on the candidates and making an informed vote.”