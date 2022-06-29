Musicals with a Mission is putting on its performances of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
The performances will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 119 Eighth Avenue West, in Shakopee. Earlier planned performances had to be canceled because of COVID cases.
Tickets are free, but free-will offerings will be collected for the Scott Vaupel Fine Arts Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is given every year to two graduating Shakopee students looking to continue their passion for music in college.
The scholarship is named after Scott Vaupel, a musician and vocalist who performed and instructed kids during his time with Musicals with a Mission. Vaupel died in 2017 from colon cancer.