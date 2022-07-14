A judge has found probable cause that state House candidate Bob Loonan violated state law over a complaint alleging he disseminated campaign material with false claims — meaning the complaint will be heard before a three-judge panel.
The Scott County GOP alleges Loonan violated state campaign law by distributing campaign fliers falsely characterizing his candidacy as “Republican-endorsed.” The complaint further alleges Loonan used the term “reelect” on those fliers despite not being an incumbent.
Loonan’s lawyer argued that the campaign literature is from a previous campaign and that there is no reliable evidence to show how it was obtained.
“The lit piece they are citing is from 2016,” Loonan said in a voicemail to Southwest News Media. “We have no idea what happened — if somebody just pulled this out of a file folder or what. They’ve only got one piece, which is incredibly odd if in fact they were being distributed, which they were not.”
At the probable cause hearing — held June 29 at the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings — an administrative law judge found there to be enough evidence to proceed to an evidentiary hearing. That hearing was slated for July 18 at the same venue before a panel of three administrative law judges.
Loonan is currently running for House District 54A against incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-Shakopee). This would be the third time the two would face each other in the primaries. Loonan served two terms in the House before losing the primary to Mortensen in 2018.
“We’re again happy that the judge recognized that this evidence is credible and that this will continue forward to a full hearing on the issue,” Scott County GOP spokesperson Dale Even said in a press release.