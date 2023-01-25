The man accused of murdering Shakopee resident America Thayer went on trial before a judge Wednesday in Scott County District Court, though he won't likely learn his fate until March.
Alexis Saborit, 43, has pleaded not guilty because of mental illness to first- and second-degree murder in the July 2021 death of Thayer, who was his girlfriend at the time.
In a mostly empty courtroom in Shakopee on Wednesday, Saborit spoke throughout the proceedings with the help of a Spanish language interpreter. He had waived both his right to a jury trial and his right to testify and instead had a "stipulated facts" trial, also called a court trial, in which a judge decides whether a defendant is guilty — not a jury.
District Court Judge Caroline Lennon, who is presiding over the case, was presented with the evidence, exhibits and arguments. Both the defense and the prosecution then agreed to submit written closing arguments to the court. The state’s argument is due Feb. 8, the defense's argument on Feb. 22 and the state’s rebuttal on Mar. 1.
Saborit’s next appearance in court is slated for Mar. 22. That's later than what would be usual in a trial like this, but due to court scheduling conflicts Saborit waived his right to have a judgment issued within seven days after the end of a trial, as required under Minnesota law, to give the court adequate time to make a ruling. The trial had already been delayed from its initial planned Jan. 18 start date after Saborit contracted COVID-19.
The penalty for first-degree murder in Minnesota is life in prison while the second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years, according to state sentencing guidelines.
Saborit has been in custody since 2021, when he was arrested on suspicion of Thayer’s death after her decapitated body was thrown from a moving vehicle in downtown Shakopee. Prosecutors allege that DNA evidence and fingerprints recovered from Saborit’s clothes matched those of Saborit and Thayer.
Saborit underwent psychological tests last summer at the behest of his defense and in October was found competent to stand trial. His plea hearing was held Nov. 22.
In 2017, Saborit was convicted of assaulting Thayer in a dispute at a Chaska bar and was sentenced to four years of probation.