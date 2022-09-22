Junk Bonanza returns to Canterbury Park Sept. 22-24.

Junk Bonanza has returned to Canterbury Park from Sept. 22-24.
The three-day event features roughly 120 vendors from the Midwest showing and selling antique and handcrafted items.
Guests can expect to see a variety of vintage goods this year: home decor, clothing, art pieces, jewelry, furniture and more.
Makers and artisans are also featured at Junk Bonanza’s market this fall, selling items like honeys, jams, sauces, soaps, lotions and candles.
Admission is $12 a day, and children under 12 are free. Parking is free and available at Canterbury Park.