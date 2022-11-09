Shakopee residents appeared to vote in some newcomers for the mayoral and city council positions in the general election Tuesday.
MAYOR RACE
Longtime City Councilor Matt Lehman defeated incumbent candidate Bill Mars in the mayor’s race.
Unofficially, Lehman won with 7,321 of the votes (50.48%), while Mars finished with 7,119 (49.09%). These results are according to election returns compiled by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
This year’s mayoral race saw two candidates who have worked alongside each other in city council meetings for many years.
Lehman has served on the city council for more than 20 years, first serving at the start of 2002.
Mars first served as mayor from 2002-2003 and took office again in 2016, where he had held the role of mayor ever since.
CITY COUNCIL RACE
Two seats were up for grabs within the Shakopee City Council.
Newcomer Jim Dulaney, a local engineer, led the candidates with 6,026 of the votes (24.77%), according to the returns.
Angelica Contreras, the only incumbent candidate in this race, was reelected with 5,907 of the votes (24.28%).
Contreras first took office at the start of 2019.
Six candidates ran for these seats. The remaining four candidates followed as such: Ashlee Sepulvado with 4,610 votes (18.95%), Nathan Dull with 3,308 votes (13.60%), Ian Osborn with 2,212 votes (9.09%) and Ziyad Abdi with 2,145 votes (8.82%).