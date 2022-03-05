Scott County and its cities have a decades long history of partnering and collaborating to provide quality services at the lowest possible cost. That is why it was disheartening, but not surprising, to hear the Shakopee City Council talk about ending its decades-old partnership with the county to provide library services in Shakopee.
Led by the usual antagonists, Mayor Mars, Councilman Lehman, and Administrator Reynolds, the discussion was spurred by the county’s desire to remodel an underused part of the library to enhance Family Resource Services that are currently being provided a few hours each week within the library. Lehman repeatedly said that the services at the library are “entirely county services,” Mars pushed for the county to buy the building and save the city facility expenses, and Reynolds opined about the law prohibiting the city from supporting non-profits and not allowing reduction of library services.
Encouraged by Lehman and under the leadership of Mars and Reynolds, Shakopee, despite their claims to the contrary, is not good at partnering or working collaboratively. But it is unfair to other jurisdictions for the county to constantly try and either appease or soothe Mars, Lehman, or Reynolds.
The county, through the Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency, partners with cities to provide a wide array of services that include things like: fiber optics (for both city and economic development uses), city prosecution services (the Scott Joint Prosecution Association), 911 services, 800 megahertz communications and crime scene and analytical services, etc., in addition to library services.
The county could, like many neighboring counties, either charge the cities for these services or simply not provide them. While they seldom, if ever, acknowledge it, the City of Shakopee saves hundreds of thousands of dollars annually due to these collaborations.
Library services are not “entirely county services.” In Minnesota law, libraries are a discretionary function and both counties and cities are permitted (but not required) to provide them. The Scott County model has long been a city/county partnership – cities providing the building and the county the services.
There is no statutory prohibition regarding cities or counties reducing or eliminating library services. There would be a reduction in aid, but only if overall spending is reduced. And the county/city is certainly within its rights to allow nonprofits to periodically use spaces within the library – as was noted by Councilwoman Brennan.
If Shakopee wants to end a nearly 50-year partnership, that would be unfortunate. The county should not treat Shakopee differently than it does other cities. So, if Shakopee does not want to provide a library building, the result would be no library services in Shakopee and that would be a sad outcome.
Gary Shelton
Prior Lake