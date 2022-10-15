I have never written an article for the Shakopee Valley News, but after reading John Diers' recent column, “Take the Money and Build Your Future,” I knew I must.
I will start with what I agree with. My college education in the late 80’s gave me experiences I will forever remember and benefit from. Even back then, my fellow students complained about the tuition and fees.
I also agree that the post-secondary system has become extremely dysfunctional. According to Forbes, the cost of college, adjusted for inflation, increased roughly 180% between 1980 and 2022. In addition, many more students are pursuing a degree.
The GI Bill was an outstanding program to thank veterans for their service. I concur that we need such a program again. There could be a way to offer civil service, too, besides militarily. But here is the difference: this program from Biden and his team is a give-away and offers no accountability.
The young people that will benefit are starting life out thinking that they don’t really have to be responsible for the contract that they voluntarily signed. Will they expect that from a rental or mortgage contract too? Credit debt?
College prices are exorbitant because the federal government guarantees the loans. So, tuition keeps increasing. Universities themselves are the only winners in this scenario. Why doesn’t the federal government cap what universities can charge? It seems completely logical that simply giving students money will only increase tuition. Eventually, the government will have to print so much money that you will need a wheelbarrow to carry cash to the grocery store!
What Diers didn’t mention is that many of the students that will receive the Biden forgiveness are those with high paying professions who can afford to pay them back, such as doctors, lawyers, etc. According to Forbes magazine and CNN, more than 50% of all college debt is owned by graduate students. They would be the ones getting the assistance.
So, we need to ask: what about the students who sacrificed in the past and already paid back their loans? Do they get $10,000 in gift money too?
I fail to understand John using the word “buncombe,” or humbug, to those who disagree with the forgiveness program and, further, calling these people “small minded Scrooges.”
John’s attitude seems like carpe diem. Well, I guess it will be okay for him because he won’t be around long enough to suffer the consequences like his grandchildren will.
He also quoted FDR twice with, “We owe it to ourselves.” Really? Maybe this applied during the Depression to the destitute millions. But anyone of working age now is so far removed from that time period that they could interpret that expression in a selfish way.
I have a solution! Why doesn’t John volunteer to sponsor some of the debt for a student he really believes in? That wouldn’t hurt anybody and he could truly “walk his talk.”
Sue Nugent
Shakopee