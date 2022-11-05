In the face of what’s happening in our country as a whole recently, Shakopee has continued to grow and prosper under its current leadership. In 32 years as a downtown business and property owner, I have never witnessed more excitement and buzz from Shakopee residents about what’s going on downtown, and in our community as a whole. The influx of exciting new businesses, along with the two new apartment developments, has breathed unparalleled new life into what was already a bustling historic downtown district to be proud of!
Success happens through good leadership. The efforts of our current mayor and council, city administration and our police department have all contributed to the incredibly healthy state of Shakopee during these difficult economic times. The new leadership in the chamber of commerce is also bringing fresh ideas and creative approaches to supporting Shakopee businesses like never before and bringing exciting events to our residents.
As you go to vote in the upcoming city elections, please consider supporting the leadership that has brought us here!
Bryan Turtle
Shakopee