As business owners in downtown Shakopee, we would like to thank and commend the Shakopee Public Works Department on the professionalism and expediency at which they clear the snow out of downtown.
We’ve been walloped already this year and the Shakopee PW has spent countless hours shoveling and running machinery, yet when I drive by them or stop to thank one of them, they smile, wave and say, “It’s all in a day’s (and half the night’s) work.” Great job and thank you!
Scott and Jody O’Brien
Shakopee