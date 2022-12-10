In the mainstream news media, I never see or hear anything about the vandalism done to many pregnancy centers.
These are women and girls that have chosen to give life to their babies. Perhaps they need some help, physically, emotionally and financially. Why do pro-choice people take offense to that?
There are many ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies. However, if it does occur you have options. I understand some businesses are offering to pay expenses for employees and their family members who need to travel to receive an abortion.
You may not believe or follow the Ten Commandments; I do. No matter how healthy, wealthy, intelligent or famous you are, your next breath is dependent on God and you will die someday. I believe we will all be accountable to our God who made us. God Bless America.
Bernadette Ohnsorg
Shakopee