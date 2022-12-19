Christmas in Color’s lights show has returned to Valleyfair for another holiday season.
This is the third year Christmas in Color has run one of its nine shows at Valleyfair. Dates for this year have been set through Jan. 1.
The lights show is back in town with over 1.6 million lights adorned on trees, arched pathways and tunnels. Guests can expect to see giant candy canes, snowmen and other fun holiday staples while driving through the show.
Zach Richardson, CEO of Christmas in Color’s parent company Wonder Entertainment, said the show looks to keep things exciting by changing elements year by year.
This year’s new elements include adding nearly half a million lights, more motif tunnels and holiday messages displayed throughout the show. Music and light patterns have also been changed, something the show does every year.
The show’s final tunnel has also been extended. Richardson said with this addition, it is now up for the world record for the longest animated light tunnel.
The show has continued to gain traction within the Shakopee area through the last couple years. Richardson said he expects somewhere between 30,000 and 35,000 families to visit the lights show this year.
Christmas in Color also uses its shows to emphasize the season of giving. Kids and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation are invited to attend, and some of them are even asked to “light the show,” where they turn on the show for the night.
“It has been really fun this year to see those families come over and participate in a different way,” Richardson said.
Part of the proceeds from these shows goes to helping grant wishes at the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Richardson said part of Christmas in Color’s goal for this year is to grant two wishes in Minnesota.
With the show approaching its busiest time ahead of the holidays, Richardson said he is appreciative of people visiting the show in Shakopee and hopes for it to become more of an annual tradition for families.
“Really it’s friends, family and good people that have brought us back over and over again,” he said. “We’re really grateful for Valleyfair to provide a space for us, but I think it’s always the people that keep us coming back.”