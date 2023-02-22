The Lynch Little Shooters Basketball Camp will be held on four Saturdays in March at the Shakopee Community Center.
The camp will be held on March 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-11. It will focus on basic skills and fundamentals, such as ball handling, shooting, rebounding and defensive footwork, and will also feature games, contests and potentially some half-court action.
Each participant will receive a camp t-shirt and should bring a snack and water bottle.
The cost is $104 and space is available. To register, visit www.shakopeemn.gov/registration and set up an online account or stop by the Shakopee Ccommunity Center or mail a registration form to the community center.
Call the community center with questions at (952) 233-9500 or Mike Lynch at (952) 426-2506.