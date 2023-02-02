Secord’s Crayons, an emerging business in Shakopee, has been busy making hundreds of custom crayons for families and daycare centers for Valentine’s Day.
The shop, run out of owner Ashley Secord’s home, has made valentines featuring various colors and crayon molds. These shapes include unicorns, rainbows, construction vehicles, dinosaurs and hearts.
Secord also runs her own in-home childcare out of her home. She first began making crayons back in 2018 after deciding on a fun Christmas gift for her daycare kids.
From there, more daycare providers reached out asking for crayons to be made for their kids. This newfound interest in her work inspired Secord to start making crayons for the public.
Secord’s Crayons relaunched in late 2022, turning the hobby into a business.
The idea for valentines came to Secord as she was thinking about alternatives to candy for valentines gifts and treats, she said.
Working in childcare and having two young kids of her own, Secord spoke to the educational and sensory benefits behind providing crayons to kids.
The act of coloring is a prime example, she said, serving as a fine motor skill. She also listed color, size, feel and texture of the crayons as sensory elements kids get to recognize.
Because the crayons come in different shapes, including letters, kids are also able to start recognizing various shapes and words. Secord said orders sometimes include crayon letters making up a child’s name.
The process of making crayons starts with gathering new or recycled Crayola crayons, as they are nontoxic. Crayons are then separated by color and melted down until completely liquified. The crayons are then placed into molds and harden into the chosen shape.
“We are very picky with them,” Secord said about the finished crayons. “If they’re not perfect, we toss them back in to get re-melted.”
The crayon-making process is often a family activity, as Secord’s two children Lillian and Braxton enjoy helping, she said.
A Jan. 25 Facebook post on the Secord’s Crayons group page stated that more than 300 valentines had been made at that point. Secord said she expects to have made around 500 valentines by Valentine’s Day.
“I’ve had other daycare providers, and I’ve had a lot of parents that are like, ‘This is perfect,’” she said. “We don’t want to have our kids have a ton of candy and stuff like this. So this is an awesome way to make valentines that are not candy-driven.”
While the business has seen plenty of local support, Secord said orders for her crayons have been sent all over the country and even out to Navy bases in Germany.
She added that in the next couple months, Secord’s Crayons plans to make themed crayons for upcoming holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Easter.
“I’m just excited for this adventure,” she said. “It’s definitely fun that me and my kids are doing it together. If it takes off and becomes something way more, that’s amazing, and we will be forever blessed. But we’re just taking it one step at a time.”