Local jockey Alex Canchari, who lived in Shakopee and raced professionally at Canterbury Park, has died.
Canchari, 29, was a fan favorite at Canterbury, known to fans as the “Shakopee Kid.”
A statement provided by Canterbury Park spokesperson Jeff Maday said the Canchari name has been a part of racing at Canterbury since the late 1980s, with Alex Canchari following in the footsteps of his father and brother.
“As a young teen not old enough to be a licensed rider, Alex worked at Canterbury in the concessions department. He told anyone that would listen that he too would be a jockey like his father and brother Patrick,” Maday wrote.
Canchari began riding professionally in 2011 and regularly raced at Canterbury Park.
“Alex will always be the Shakopee Kid to many of us though,” Maday added. “We will remember that infectious smile and humble nature as well as his drive to succeed aided by great natural talent. Alex’s death has deeply saddened the Canterbury family.”
A memorial fund was set up on GoFundMe by his sister, Ashley Canchari.
“We are speechless and completely heartbroken about the passing of my brother, Alex,” she wrote on the fundraiser. “Alex had a heart of gold and encouraged and saw the good in everyone. We wish he could have seen that light in himself.”
He leaves behind his fiancée, Brooke-Lyn, son Leon, daughter Penelope and a third child due in August.
“All funds raised will benefit his children. Due to the circumstance of his death, there are no life insurance policies available,” the fundraiser stated.