A longtime purse enhancement and marketing agreement between Canterbury Park and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community has expired and won’t be renewed, according to a statement Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson issued Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The $84 million agreement over the last ten years supported daily purses for horse racing at the park. Canterbury Park’s release stated that the two groups spent months discussing options for a continued partnership, including extending twhe agreement, but the agreement expired Dec. 31.
“On behalf of Minnesota’s horse industry and all of us at Canterbury Park, I thank the leaders and members of the SMSC for their commitment to racing over the past decade,” Sampson said. “Tens of thousands of Minnesotans from all corners of the state benefit from a successful horse industry driven by live horse racing. It is not an exaggeration to say that the purse enhancement agreement with the SMSC fueled a resurgence in Minnesota racing as our purses grew and national attention refocused on the quality of our racing.”