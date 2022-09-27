A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Mallards Restaurant last week to celebrate its newest location in downtown Shakopee.
The restaurant, best known for serving seafood, American and Cajun cuisine, opened in July of this year at 180 Atwood Street N. and makes up part of the new Shakopee Flats building downtown.
Shakopee Chamber President Tim Zunker presented the ceremonial scissors to Mallards owner David Suddath and General Manager Heather Carchedi, officially welcoming them to the community.
Mayor Bill Mars, Senator Eric Pratt, and councilors Jay Whiting, Angelica Contreras and Jody Brennan were in attendance along with Shakopee Chamber members and businesses.