Marcus Theatres closed its Marcus Shakopee Cinema at Shakopee Town Square Tuesday, Jan. 10, leaving the community with one movie theater.
The company announced the theater’s closing last week.
“It is sad, but I do think we did create happy memories for everyone,” said Lead Assistant Manager Jaylyn Thammavong, who worked at both Marcus Theatres locations in Shakopee. “This place was a home for some people, and it created happy memories.”
Marcus Theatres purchased the Shakopee Cinema from Guetschoff Theatre Management Corp. in June 1999, Marketing and Communications Director Mari Randa said. According to Cinema Treasures, the 11-screen theater originally opened in 1990.
With its decades in town, the theater became a community staple for many residents. This impact on people was noticeable Tuesday as many visited for a final time, citing nostalgic ties as a reason to watch one last film in the theater.
“The community has grown up coming here for so long — families with their grown kids, teenagers who used to be little ones and even the older seniors,” Thammavong said about the final moviegoers. “They’re all aware of it, and they are sad.”
Marcus Theatres has owned another location in Shakopee, Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema, since its opening in 2017. That cinema features 10 screens.