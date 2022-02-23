Students and staff at Shakopee Public Schools are no longer required to wear masks.
The school board approved updates to the district’s pandemic response resolution at Tuesday’s board meeting. Beginning Wednesday, people inside school buildings are recommended to wear masks — with a strong recommendation in place for those who are not fully vaccinated.
By federal order, students are still required to wear face masks when riding school buses. The updated resolution states that if this requirement changes at the federal level, the district will follow and no longer require them on buses.
The previous masking policies required masks at all district schools when the 14-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 Scott County residents reached 40 or higher for three consecutive days. The requirement would drop until the average fell below either 40 for ten consecutive days or 35 for five consecutive days. The new update has removed this policy.
While the district will continue to monitor and report the rolling average, the number will no longer automatically decide whether schools start requiring masks again. The resolution does, however, note that should case numbers change significantly, the school board may consider making updates to the masking policies.
In the past month, Scott County has seen a significant decrease in its rolling average cases. As of Feb. 21, the 14-day rolling average was 23.6, the district reported. This number has seen a steady decline over the last few weeks, starting at 104.6 on Feb. 1.
If COVID cases plus COVID-like illnesses hit 5% or higher at an individual school, the district will work with the Minnesota Department of Health regarding next steps.
Moving forward, Superintendent Mike Redmond said he expects students to respect each other regardless of their mask status.
“Our greatest hope would be kids who choose to wear a mask … I would hope that they’re nice to those kids who choose not to wear a mask. I would also hope the kids who choose not to wear a mask are nice to the kids who choose to wear a mask,” he said. “It is that simple, and that’s our expectation moving forward.”