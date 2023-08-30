Community members gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Mi Casita Pantry in Shakopee.
The Mi Casita Pantry is a free food pantry for individuals and families dealing with food insecurity. The pantry is a resource provided by Mi C.A.S.A., a nonprofit that provides support services to the area’s Latino community.
“Our goal is to make sure no one experiences hunger and to offer food in a friendly, welcoming and equitable environment to all those who walk through our doors,” the nonprofit states on its website.
The opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are very excited about this, but yet our heart hurts because every time we put food in one of the trunks and provide food to our Latino community, it just shows us that the system is broken and how much work we need to do,” Mi C.A.S.A. co-founder Mary Hernandez said.
The food pantry is located at 1053 Jefferson Street South in Shakopee, inside New Creation Lutheran Church. It is open from 1-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays.
Anyone is welcome to schedule an appointment by calling 952-245-0751 or following the appointment link on Mi C.A.S.A.’s website.