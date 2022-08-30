A 9-month-old who was removed from protective custody in Shakopee and the noncustodial parent who allegedly took him were found early Wednesday in Wisconsin, authorities said.
The child, Jahki Forester, and his noncustodial mother, Zenitra Lee, were located shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin, by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Forester was found unharmed and was safe and Lee was awaiting extradition to Minnesota, authorities said.
"This matter is still under investigation, and we know that people have a lot of questions about this incident," Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a press release. "Many of these questions will be addressed in the charging documents."
The search began Tuesday after the Scott County 911 dispatch center received a report around 12:38 p.m. of a parental abduction of a child at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Forester was allegedly removed from protective custody by Lee.