The fourth year of Cameron’s Coat Drive ended on a successful note, bringing in a new high for coat and winter clothing donations during the cold months.
The local winter donation drive received 466 coats this year — more than double last year’s total of 187.
This number also nearly exceeded all of the previous years’ totals combined, as approximately 500 coats had been collected from 2019-2021.
Alex Mars, who has run the donation drive with son Cameron Reyna and family each year, highlighted all of the people who helped make these donations possible.
“Cameron’s Coat Drive isn’t just Cameron. Cameron’s Coat Drive is all of us!” she said in a statement. “It’s me, my parents, siblings, family, friends, coworkers, social media acquaintances, strangers — every drop spot host, every share on social media and in the newspaper, every business with a collection bin or discount for donations, every single donor and outreach distributor, every person who has helped organize donations and prepared meals to share.”
Donation items were welcomed for a few weeks this fall up through Thanksgiving. Drop off spots were set up at Shakopee Edina Realty, Prior Lake Edina Realty and The Pearl Salon in Shakopee.
While Mars thanked everyone who contributed to the cause, she also made sure to touch on the impact her son specifically has made over the last few years with this drive.
“Cameron has used his voice to amplify voices who aren’t being heard and named an impactful action that many of us are capable of doing,” she said. “It has all happened because a child asked us to do something … there is so much to learn from future generations, and that should give us all hope.”
In total, Cameron’s Coat Drive collected thousands of winter clothing items and personal products, including:
- 466 coats
- 57 snow pants
- 506 hats
- 15 gifted hats made by small business “Pretty Cool Beanies”
- 195 mittens
- 473 additional clothing items
- 208 scarves/gaiters
- 34 boots
- 14 shoes
- 60 blankets
- 11 sleeping bags
- 42 towels
- Five mats
- Three camp chairs
- Two tents
- Additional Items: First aid kits, hygienic products, menstrual products, hand warmers, socks, underwear, Long Johns, backpacks, luggage and totes
Some of these items have been donated to the following organizations and programs in Shakopee: Shakopee Community Assistance, The CAP Agency and Saber Nation Station.
Donations were also given to places located around the Twin Cities metro: Sanctuary Supply Depot, Homeward Bound, Southside Harm Reduction, Afghan Cultural Society and Southside Foodshare.