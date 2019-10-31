Local residents were encouraged to bring their children to the Shakopee City Hall from 3 to 4:30 on Oct. 31 for some pre-trick-or-treating fun.

Children showed up as ghosts, princesses, video game characters and dogs, and city staff dressed up, too. 

Tags

Maddie DeBilzan graduated with a journalism degree from Bethel University. She’s interned at Salon Media and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Outside of work, she sifts through Goodwill clothing racks, listens to Ben Rector's music and goes on long runs.

Events

Recommended for you