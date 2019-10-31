Local residents were encouraged to bring their children to the Shakopee City Hall from 3 to 4:30 on Oct. 31 for some pre-trick-or-treating fun.
Children showed up as ghosts, princesses, video game characters and dogs, and city staff dressed up, too.
