The trial of the man accused of murdering Shakopee resident America Thayer was slated to begin Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
Alexis Saborit, 43, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Thayer, who was his girlfriend. Saborit has pleaded not guilty and plans to claim mental illness during his trial, which will be held before a judge, according to court documents. The trial was supposed to start on Jan. 18 but was delayed after Saborit contracted COVID-19.
In July 2021, after Thayer’s decapitated body was thrown out of a moving vehicle in downtown Shakopee, Saborit was arrested on suspicion of her death. Prosecutors allege that DNA evidence and fingerprints recovered from Saborit’s clothes matched those of Saborit and Thayer.
Saborit underwent psychological tests last summer at the behest of his defense and in October was found competent to stand trial. His plea hearing was held Nov. 22.
In 2017, Saborit was convicted of assaulting Thayer in a dispute at a Chaska bar and was sentenced to four years of probation.
The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines, while the second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years.