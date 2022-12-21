Shakopee High School students met with NASA staff at the high school Dec. 6, presenting projects weeks in the making for a national program led by NASA.
The NASA HUNCH program allows students from around the country to work on unique projects for the space program.
This year, the Design & Prototyping program within HUNCH set up multiple design challenges for students to choose from. Shakopee High School students worked on three: lunar habitat chairs, lunar scooter wheels and insect nanolabs.
Around 277 schools in 44 states are participating in this year’s HUNCH program — Shakopee High School being one of them. The high school is also just one of six in Minnesota to participate.
Shakopee High School hosted a preliminary design review Dec. 6. Two members from NASA watched project presentations given by Shakopee High School students along with students visiting from Braham Area High School and Wadena-Deer Creek Middle-High School.
Seventeen SHS students presented, all part of the CAPS Program in a class taught by technology and engineering teacher TJ Hendrickson.
MULTI-STEP PROCESS
Students have been working on their prototypes for weeks. Hendrickson said through an industry partner connection, NASA reached out to the high school almost a month into the school year about getting involved with the program.
After filling out some paperwork, the high school officially became a participant and prepared to be a host site for initial design reviews.
Students in Hendrickson’s class grouped up and began working on the HUNCH projects alongside a few other class projects to teach them time management skills, Hendrickson said.
During the preliminary design review, NASA staff visit with student groups and provide feedback on their projects, which kids can use to improve them moving forward.
“We’re already acknowledging they’re not experts in their field and that this is a learning process,” Hendrickson said. “By allowing the kids to have feedback, they can go back, do more research and build off of it more.”
The next step is a critical design review that is likely scheduled for early next year. After this second review, approximately 60 groups nationwide are chosen to visit the Johnson Space Center in Houston and present their projects.
At this point, NASA staff will often look through and utilize ideas from multiple projects to help engineer innovative technology used by astronauts and other staff members.
Cody Farinacci, the International Space Station project manager at the Glenn Research Center, said he also hopes students will become more connected to these interests.
“My ultimate goal is to get the ideas of the project to as many kids and students as possible,” he said. “And then to see what the students come up with. That's kind of a prize in itself.”
There are multiple programs within HUNCH — Design & Prototyping being one of them. Other programs include sewing, cooking and video production. Hendrickson said a goal is to continue having Shakopee CAPS students participate in HUNCH, and he hopes to expand the program’s reach within the high school so students can participate in the different available programs.
"FOOT IN THE DOOR"
Beyond gaining relevant technical skills, students participating in HUNCH have been able to build strong connections that will prepare them for life after high school.
“We’re hoping that they can take things out of this that will look awesome on college resumes … saying, ‘I got to present to NASA. This was our project,’ gets their foot in the door,” Hendrickson said. “All of a sudden, it opens up a whole other level of opportunities.”
Some students echoed this excitement about connecting with NASA.
“I’m really glad to get some feedback from some professionals that actually do this for a living … and just seeing how actual engineers think,” SHS junior Grant Broze said. “I think it’s helping us toward our future.”
“Even just networking with the NASA people — not very many people get the opportunity to do this,” SHS senior Dannika Mechtel added.
Glenn Johnson, design and prototype manager at Johnson Space Center, said he hopes for these opportunities to also help students connect with one another.
“These are the kinds of things that kids get excited about, but they don’t get to always talk about it at home with their parents, and they might not always have somebody in the lunch room to sit down and chat with about. So this kind of program helps bring them together,” he said.