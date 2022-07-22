Energy and economic developer Nathan Dull announced his candidacy for Shakopee City Council on Thursday, July 21.
“I’ve been listening to residents and leaders in our community and have seen the direction our city, state and country are headed. Shakopee needs a local government that will make our city the best in Minnesota. That’s why I’m running for city council,” Dull said in a press release.
“I will work to make Shakopee the place people want to move to, build a career and raise a family. Shakopee deserves a city council that creates business-friendly and resident-focused policies which build a thriving and safe city,” he added.
Dull lives in Shakopee with his fiancee.