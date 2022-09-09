A new industrial development is underway in Shakopee.
The Dean Lakes Corporate Center is a two-building, Class A industrial development being constructed at 5225 Dean Lakes Boulevard, right along Highway 169.
Inland Development Partners and Hillwood Company, a Dallas-based organization, have partnered together on this development.
“This corporate center serves a great need in the growing southwestern metro area for higher end office/warehouse properties connected to the many amenities already in the area such as retail, restaurants and hotels,” IDP partner Tom Shaver said in a company press release. “New designs, technologies and the elevated office environment will also help tenants attract talent in this challenging employment market.”
The two buildings will make up more than 352,000 square feet and are visible and accessible from the highway. Development features include dock doors, drive-in doors, 28-foot clear heights, ample parking, 50 x 54-foot column spacing and 60-foot speed bays.
“I’m excited to see the vision for this business park — that started many years ago — finally being fulfilled,” Shakopee City Councilor Jody Brennan said in the press release.
“We’re grateful to the development team for creating two buildings that put great facades to both 169 and the surrounding neighbors,” she added. “This is going to be a very special development that will attract higher paying jobs so desired in this community.”
Crews began work in late July and should complete it by summer 2023.