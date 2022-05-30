A new pollinator habitat has been planted in Shakopee, becoming the largest habitat site in the city.
Seed for expanding the amount of pollinator habitat in town has been planted in more than eight acres of farmland along the intersection of Sioux Trail and Marystown Road.
The initiative is a partnership between the city of Shakopee, Xcel Energy and Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District.
HABITAT BENEFITS
The habitat project is designed to benefit the environment in a number of ways, as well as local residents.
A 2021 University of Cambridge study reported that the top three global causes of pollinator loss are habitat destruction, land management and pesticide use.
Tim Rogers, Xcel Energy’s manager of siting and land rights, said the new development should help address the issue of declining pollinator rates.
“The pollinators are all in decline, and typically one of the reasons or stressors is loss of habitat,” he said. “At Xcel, we own a lot of land and have a lot of right-away corridors land around our substations and generating plants that are available for planting habitat for these pollinators in decline.”
Meghan Darley, natural resource specialist for the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, added that this habitat site will also provide long-term benefits to residents in addition to pollinators.
“This provides really great forage, food and habitat for our pollinator friends — birds, butterflies, bees,” she said.
“The secondary benefit that we actually think is the most important at the conservation district is this actually improves our water quality,” Darley added. “When you have permanent vegetation on the land — especially things like natives with deep-root systems — it helps store water, helps draw water down and it reduces erosion and runoff. It actually protects your soil, so it stays healthier, and you can grow things longer.”
Shakopee’s Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski said this improvement to the water is especially important in the city.
“One of the issues that Shakopee has had over the years is from all the farming, we get higher nitrate levels in our water supply. By doing this, this will help stabilize not only the soil but the water,” he said.
MAINTENANCE
The city bought the plot of land in December 2021, according to Kerski. Soon after, staff began talking with Xcel Energy and the conservation district about developing a pollinator habitat.
The city’s park dedication fees helped fund the project, Kerski said.
Darley said the conservation district then visited the land to determine if it could make a quality habitat site. “We always start a project like this by coming out to the site and seeing what the conditions are. We couldn’t have asked for a better site,” she said.
The conservation district advised the city on when to plant, how to prep the site and seed recommendations. From there, Xcel Energy purchased the appropriate seeds for the city to have planted.
On May 24, city councilors and staff, Xcel representatives and conservation district staff visited the site to celebrate the planting. The visit was just a starting point to the site’s multi-year development plan.
“It’s going to be really weedy the first couple of years. I think that’s something that a lot of people don’t understand. The process of prairie establishment has a lot of weeds before the natives come through,” Darley said.
She added that it will take at least three or four years before the site really flourishes into prairie land. In the meantime, the city and conservation district are taking multiple steps to ensure the land is properly maintained.
The city’s parks department will have the site mowed twice this year. Darley said mowing the site helps kill the weeds before they seed, making more room for quality plants. Next year, according to Kerski, the land will be mowed again and have its weeds bailed up.
The conservation district will assist with maintenance and help the city monitor the site to make sure it’s on track to be a successful habitat in the upcoming years.
XCEL PARTNERSHIP
While the new site now becomes the largest pollinator habitat in town, it is not the first habitat project in which Xcel Energy has participated.
Statistics provided by the company report Xcel Energy has established more than 50 active sites and nearly 1,800 acres of pollinator habitat land across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Colorado.
On a local level, Xcel Energy has developed habitat sites near the Blue Lake generating plant in Scott County and near Lake Bavaria in Carver County. In November, the company planted a pollinator habitat at McColl Pond Environmental Learning and Event Center in Savage.
Trisha Duncan, Xcel Energy’s director of Minnesota community relations, said the transmission line corridors near those sites tend to be ideal for establishing pollinator habitats. The corridors tend to be near substations and generating plants run by the company, Rogers added.
Xcel Energy also partnered with the city to establish the Xcel Energy Mountain Bike Trail, located at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee.
“We always look for different types of partnerships, whether that may be a pollinator habitat or the mountain bike park or any other things like that,” Duncan said. “It’s kind of an ongoing position that we have — we’re always trying to be that partner in the community.”