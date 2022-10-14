After 30 years of being known as Dangerfield’s Restaurant, the historic restaurant location on First Avenue in Shakopee is entering a new chapter.
Shakopee House, a brand new supper club, is taking over from Dangerfield’s. The supper club is in the transition process, still running under the name Dangerfield’s, and looks to be fully rebranded with the new name by mid-November.
The group behind Shakopee House owns other local restaurants in the metro area: Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen, Volstead House in Eagan and additional restaurants in Farmington and Apple Valley.
“We’re excited for sure,” Shakopee House CEO and co-owner Tony Donatell said about the change. “Just to be able to bring something different is always exciting. Everyone’s been super welcoming, which I love.”
EXCITING CHANGES
Donatell said plans for Shakopee House are to do “their version” of a supper club, heavily inspired by 1940s-era supper clubs and speakeasies.
This is reflected in the updated decor and remodeling of the restaurant. Chandeliers, new light fixtures, button back chairs, gold accents and additional decor choices have been added to embody this era.
Each room is designed to have a slightly different feel, Donatell said. The first room upon entering is meant to feel like a grand entryway with a hotel bar style. The private party room near the entryway has also been remodeled similarly.
The main dining space will be remodeled to look like a supper club of the era. A stage will also be set up in the main dining room, where live entertainment like cabaret shows, comedy shows, “burlesque brunches” and jazz performances can be put on for guests.
“(We’ll) try to activate that stage as many nights as we can and kind of make this an entertainment destination as well as food and beverage,” Donatell said.
Remodeling has also taken place downstairs, where the Rum Row Basement Tiki Bar is being established. Rum Row centers around a tropical vacation feel and a bit of escapism, Donatell explained. The basement is expected to open in about two weeks.
All the patios located throughout the restaurant space will also be renovated to serve different purposes and match Shakopee House’s updates.
Beyond remodeling changes, Shakopee House’s new feel is also reflected in updated menus for both the supper club and tiki bar.
The restaurant is currently serving a bridge menu to help ease the transition into Shakopee House and see what menu items customers are gravitating toward.
Donatell said for original supper clubs, most food was either French or Italian-influenced with some “Americanized” cuisine.
Shakopee House’s food will incorporate Italian and American cuisines into its menu with a variety of dishes: pastas, sandwiches, steak, fish, soups, salads and burgers.
The drink menu has been updated, as well, with more whiskeys and spirits being added to the bar as well as a brand new wine list. Classic, prohibition-era cocktails are also a focus, Donatell added, with signature cocktails looking to become a priority in the future when the restaurant is fully switched over.
Rum Row, as hinted in the name, looks to serve primarily rum-based drinks. Prohibition-era cocktails and interpretations of old cocktail recipes will be featured on the menu as well as classic “boat drinks.”
The tiki bar’s food will incorporate Cuban cuisine with menu items like jerk chicken skewers, Calypso chicken wings, tuna poke bowls and sushi tacos with spicy crab.
HISTORICAL FINDS
This restaurant space has been in Shakopee for around a century, once home to restaurants like The Millpond Club and a previous Shakopee House. Dangerfield’s owner Gus Khwice and staff more recently celebrated their restaurant’s 30th anniversary last December.
Plans were initially to keep the Dangerfield’s name and a similar theme, Donatell said. But when construction began in June, he and his team made historical discoveries that inspired a new idea for the space.
“This building has so many stories to tell that we just couldn’t help but throw it back in time and try to capture some of those memories and those stories,” Donatell said. “It was going to be Dangerfield’s until we started snooping around, digging into the history and finding stuff in the building that really influenced what we thought the building should be or could be.”
Historical finds during construction included a leather travel case belonging to Lawrence H. Cumberbatch, a bartender who used to work in the building. Within the case were a number of postcards from his travels, maps, cocktail recipes and a collection of rum, gin and whiskey from the early 1900s.
Donatell and his team got in contact with Cumberbatch’s family and learned more about his life. He was a “rum runner” during prohibition, regularly traveling between the United States and the Caribbean. He later moved to Minnesota with his wife and worked as a bartender for the St. Paul House and the Millpond Club.Cumberbatch had dreams of opening a Caribbean-themed basement bar while working at the Millpond Club but passed away before he could do so.
With his family’s permission, Cumberbatch’s dream has now been brought back to life with the creation of Rum Row. Interpretations of the cocktail recipes found in his suitcase will be drinks offered at the tiki bar.
Additional findings within the building have included a moving bookshelf and decades of information gathered through the historical society.
“We love this storytelling part. We love the history,” Donatell said. “When you find stuff like that, I can’t ignore it.”
Stories of the building’s history have also come from Khwice, he added. Donatell said when reaching out to him about where to purchase a gambling machine resembling one of the times, Khwice casually responded with, “I’ll show you where they are.”
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s gonna just bring me to one?’ (Khwice) brings me downstairs, leads me through the back rooms, knocks on one of the walls … and goes, ‘There used to be a tunnel. When the federal government came in and shut down all the illegal stuff that was happening in Shakopee, they put the gambling machines behind this wall and sealed it off,’” Donatell recalled.
Shakopee House hopes to continue this legacy of long-established and respected restaurants in the building. To Donatell’s knowledge, all of Dangerfield’s employees will continue with Shakopee House.
“We will make this restaurant special; it has to be for Gus,” the restaurant recently wrote in a Facebook post dedicated entirely to Khwice. “This restaurant is about embracing what Gus and all the other supper club legends who have come before us have created, building on those traditions and innovating.”