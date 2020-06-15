A $1.5 million bail has been set for Brady Zipoy, the 23-year-old Minneapolis man who was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing 65-year-old Timothy Guion in his home Monday, June 8.
According to the criminal complaint, Zipoy was with a witness who lives nextdoor to Guion on Paha Circle, which is on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community reservation, before the shooting. The witness told authorities Zipoy abruptly left the witness' residenc before driving his vehicle into Guion's driveway and entering Guion’s home.
Zipoy allegedly shot Guion three times while the victim's family were also in the home.
The witness who was with Zipoy before the shooting told investigators Zipoy was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. The witness said Zipoy served in the military and had returned to Minnesota two years ago. He said Zipoy was “a big gun guy” and always carried a firearm, and said Zipoy had been making strange posts on social media prior to the shooting. The witness said while they were hanging out, Zipoy continued making “bizarre statements” that he did not understand, and he told Zipoy his comments scared him.
After the shooting Zipoy was immediately transported to the Shakopee Police Department, according to the complaint. During an interview with investigators, Zipoy admitted to entering Guion’s residence and shooting him, according to court documents.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Guion sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest, left hand and upper back, according to court records.
“Tonight we mourn a relative of our Community who was killed in his home by an intruder,” the tribe said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Shakopee Police Department and the assisting public safety agencies for their quick response and the apprehension of the suspect.”
Zipoy’s charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Minnesota court records show Zipoy’s criminal record includes petty misdemeanor traffic violations in 2015 and 2019.
According to his Facebook profile, Zipoy is a marine veteran and was studying at Normandale Community College. He attended Prior Lake High School.
Zipoy’s first court hearing is scheduled for June 26.